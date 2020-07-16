Outriders: travel into the unknown in the new trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On the occasion of the announcement of Google Stadia OutridersSquare Enix has released a new trailer for the game entitled Travel to the Unknown, which shows some of the desolate wastes we will be called to explore.

"It is with great pleasure that I announce the landing of Outirders on Google Stadia"said Sebastian Wojchiechowski, CEO and Studio Head of People Can Fly."One of the key concepts is to be able to play it as you want, with a character development system that allows unprecedented creativity and versatility. With Google Stadia's innovative and exciting cloud technology, you can play as you like, anywhere."

Outriders is expected on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 in late 2020 while the Google Stadia version will be released in 2021 as confirmed during the Stadia Connect event on July 14th. People Can Fly recently reiterated that Outriders will be a complete game from the launch and there will be no content cut and re-proposed later, all post-launch content will be unedited and original.

Developed by authors of Bulletstorm and Gears of War Judgment with the support of Square Enix External Studios (Just Cause, Sleeping Dogs), Outriders will be one of the launch games of the new generation consoles.