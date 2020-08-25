Outriders: the third Broadcast commented on Twitch today from 5:30 pm

Share it:

Starting at 5:30 pm on Tuesday 25 August, the editorial staff of Everyeye.it will follow the third Outriders Broadcast on Twitch. For the occasion, we will comment with you on the latest news regarding the gameplay and content of the next, ambitious sci-fi action by Square Enix and People Can Fly.

The new media event planned by the software house of Bulletstorm and Gears of War Judgment will focus on Technomancer, one of the four classes that we will be able to interpret and evolve by exploring the Frontier of Outriders alone or with your friends.

Also during the digital event, the people of People Can Fly promise to accompany us on a quick “tour” among the most exotic and interesting attractions of the alien world of Outriders, with in the background the numerous activities that we will have to carry out to acquire the weapons, skills and technologies necessary for the evolution of one’s alter-ego.

During the third Outriders Broadcast you will also have the opportunity to analyze the strategic structure of the cooperative component, a central element of the playful, narrative and purely content system conceived by the Polish developers. If you wish to participate in this event and all the other appointments that will characterize our schedule, we recommend that you subscribe to the Everyeye Twitch channel to stay up to date on the latest news and, through the activation of the bell, receive the alerts that will notify you the imminent start of the broadcasts in the company of Fossa and our editorial staff.