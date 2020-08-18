Outriders: the third Broadcast coming on August 25 with a new class and lots of news

Share it:

Square Enix and the developers of People Can Fly have announced the date and contents of the next Broadcast of Outriders. The third episode titled "Technomancer Unveiled" will allow you to take a first look at a new class, advanced powers and game customizations.

The appointment with the Third Broadcast of Outriders is set for next 25 August starting at 18:00. During the event, the fourth and final class available in the eagerly awaited People Can Fly RPG shooter will be unveiled. the Technomancer. Players will also be able to discover new details about the dark and wild world of Outriders, as well as the devastating powers and advanced class customization systems.

The broadcast will then deepen the strategic structure of the cooperative mode, analyzing the synergies between the various classes and providing new detailed information on the Destroyer class. Furthermore, the developers will take advantage of the opportunity to answer the questions most requested by the community. In the last episode, the authors of Bulletstorm and Gears of War Judgment had illustrated the variety of environments and the gameplay dynamics that players will find in Outriders, showing the different game regions interconnected and with their own characterization.

Before leaving, we remind you that Outriders will be available from the end of 2020 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and for next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.