Outriders: the new event commented today on Twitch from 17:30

This afternoon at 18:00 People Can Fly will hold the second Broadcast event dedicated to Outriders, game released by Square Enix and arriving at the end of the year on all major platforms, PS5 and Xbox Series X included.

So the study introduces this second transmission: "We have created an immersive game world with the player as the protagonist. You will leave your mark in the world of Outriders, your actions and your results will be recognized by the inhabitants of the cities and settlements of Enoch. Your journey to the wild frontiers of a world that has hyper-evolved to kill humanity will be an epic story of power, discovery and redemption."

To find out more, just tune in to the Tey channel of Everyeye.it from 17:30, Francesco Fossetti and MikeShowSha will follow the broadcast live commenting on the news on the game, presumably we will find out more details about the gameplay, the settings and the characters.

Outriders will come to the end of the year on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, resulting in fact as one of the launch games of the next-gen consoles of Microsoft and Sony.