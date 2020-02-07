Outriders: the first gameplay of the Square Enix multiplayer block is coming soon

Share it:

On Twitter, the Twitch streamer known as Renée has revealed that he participated in a Square Enix closed-door event dedicated to Outriders and that he admired the first gameplay video of the multiplayer action of People Can Fly.

Based on the indications provided by the streamer, the words spoken by the leaders of Square Enix during E3 2019 and the exquisitely competitive nature of Outriders are confirmed. According to Renée, the next project by the authors of Bulletstorm and Painkiller will be a cooperative shooter with 3-player teams set in a sci-fi game dimension from hyper-realistic graphics, with a development team that should understand something like 200 members between authors, programmers and designers.

As revealed by the content creator, on the day of the February 13 will be able to publish a complete gameplay video, presumably coinciding with all those who attended the Square Enix event. From here shortly, therefore, we will finally have the opportunity to admire the very first game scenes of the new shooter Outriders and to discover both the indicative marketing window and the pink of platforms on which it will see the light, presumed on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, but also PS5 and Xbox Series X. In the meantime, we invite you to retrace the history of People Can Fly with our special edited by Giuseppe Carrabba.