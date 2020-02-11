Outriders: People Can Fly shooter will also hit PS5 and Xbox Series X

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The game was announced in the past E3 2019, but then disappeared completely from the map. We refer to Outriders, which will be the new science fiction shooter developed by the people of People Can Fly, creators of Painkiller or BulletStorm.

The silence has lasted until today, when the Polish studio has announced the launch window of the game, as well as the fact that the title will also reach PS5 and Xbox Series X. It has also released a trailer with gameplay, which you can see then.

So, finally it will be an intergenerational launch, since the game will also reach PS4, Xbox One and PC. On the other hand, today's announcement has also served as a launch window for the game: it will come out at the end of 2020. Therefore, it is expected to be a launch game for next-generation consoles.

On the other hand, People Can Fly has also announced that there will be a broadcast of the title next Thursday, February 13 at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Surely, there we will know a lot of new details about the plot and gameplay of this expected shooter.

The little we know right now is that it will be a "modern and dark shooter". Or at least that is what the project director said in his day. In addition, from the study they say that it is their most ambitious game to date. Of course, at the technical level it looks really good. And it shows the difference of today's trailer with what we had seen so far.

In addition, we also know that it will be a cooperative-focused shooter. Although we do not know to what extent it will focus on a closed story that can be played both alone and in company, or if it will be a game with a more online-based model. We may leave doubts on Thursday.

Source: VG24 / 7