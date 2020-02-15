Outriders: new videos show us the gameplay, the customization and the classes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The highly anticipated Outriders, People Can Fly's new third-person shooter that can be fully played in online co-op, was shown for the first time in a long developer live on their official Twitch channel.

During the streaming numerous aspects of the game were shown besides the simple gameplay. In fact, among the elements shown we also find the inventory and some of the many weapons that we will be able to collect during the adventure. Unlike the continuous support titles, in fact, Outriders offers a story mode lasting about 40 hours and will not include any type of microtransactions or loot boxes. As for the combat system, we are faced with a third-person shooter with covers and numerous elements typical of role-playing games, since the protagonists are able to use numerous skills in addition to the more classic weapons to face the threats they will encounter on their way.

Before leaving you to the numerous videos of the game, we remind you that Outriders will arrive on the shelves of all stores by the end of the year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC (only on Steam).

You have already read our preview of Outriders by Marco Mottura, who had the opportunity to play for three hours?