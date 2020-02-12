Outriders, new trailer: the GDR shooter also arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X!

Share it:

Outriders, a production signed by Square Enix and People Can Fly, returns to show itself in a new trailer, with which the cross-gen nature of the game is confirmed.

From the pages of the game's official Twitter account comes the confirmation that the title will not only land on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 4 is Xbox One, but also on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X! After the announcement of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 by Microsoft and Godfall by Sony, the selection of titles destined to be part of the softeca of the next generation consoles is therefore expanded. Outriders will be made available on the gaming market over the course of the last months of 2020: a specific launch date is missing.

Set in a gloomy sci-fi universe, the game looks like one cooperative RPG shooter, playable by one to three players. While humanity is on the verge of collapse on the planet Enoch, the player will give life to your Outrider, to venture into this hostile planet. The team promises an intricate plot and different settings, from the rough reality of the slums to deserted forests and mountains, in search of a mysterious sign. Directly at the beginning of this news, you can view the new trailer: we report that it is possible select subtitles in Italian.

More information about the game will come very soon, one is indeed expected presentation streaming Outriders official date Thursday 13 February at 12: 00 PT / 20: 00 GMT / 21: 00 CET. Are you curious to know more?