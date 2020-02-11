Outrageous! Gloria Trevi narrates the time they called her "French prostitute" on Televisa

Share it:

One of the characters that caused controversy since its launch is Gloria Trevi, and recently confessed that in ‘Always on Sunday’ He had a quite controversial experience.

The first broadcast of this program was on December 14, 1969 and 50 years after the launch in the program Today they released several curious facts of the transmission that was in charge of Raúl Velasco.

In a talk with the singer Raphael, Gloria Trevi He said that in her young debut the girl suffered a couple of negative comments about her first presentation.

The rebel interpreter of ‘Everyone looks at me” said that when she arrived in 1989 the program was called "French prostitute."

Thus the experience of "La Trevi" in Always on Sunday

The native of Monterrey said that when she came to introduce herself to Televisa she was not only nervous, she also felt a little furious.

And it is that according to Hoy's interview, Gloria Trevi appeared with her casual and rebellious attitude on stage, which caused the surprise of more than one viewer.

"I left a fierce, with disheveled hair, my little dress, my pants were visible," the singer shared.

But not only that, because in that first broadcast they invited an archbishop to the program of Raúl Velasco, who was shocked to see the singer like that.

“The day they invited me, I was an archbishop and he told Raúl Velasco‘ Hey, that lady looks like a French prostitute ’and well, how good that said, at least,” Trevi joked.

The singer acknowledged that she always received a lot of support from the ‘Always on Sunday’ driver and felt very grateful.

Here you can watch the full video

With information from Program Today