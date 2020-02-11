Entertainment

Outlander Won't Do Like Game of Thrones And Get Ahead Of Books

February 11, 2020
What do 'Outlander' and 'Game of Thrones' have in common? That both are based on a succession of novels. Nevertheless, Caitriona Balfand It is clear that the future of both will be different, because unlike HBO fiction, the Starz series will never advance the books.

We must remember that in the case of 'Game of Thrones' it was decided to put an end to the story with eight seasons although George RR Martin I would not have finished the saga, because I was writing the last novel on which the story was based, the saga 'A song of Fire and Ice', when the scriptwriters decided to take their own end of the manga. Well, in the case of 'Oultander', which is based on the novels of Diana Gabaldon, the protagonist of the series, who returns next February 17 to Starz, says that the scriptwriters will never get ahead of the creative story.

"It is very different from 'Game of Thrones' because it surpassed books from the beginning. We have not had a chance to do that," Balfe told several media, as Digital Spy has collected. "Diana is about to release her ninth book. We are only for the fifth season so I don't think we're going to Diana".

Moreover, the idea is to adapt each season of 'Outlander' to a particular novel, as they have been doing since the beginning and as will be done in the new spin-off that has been talked about so much.

