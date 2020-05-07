Share it:

Outlander seasons 4 & 5: When will be on Netflix?

Your wait is over guys, Outlander seasons 4 & 5 are around the corner. This time you can catch all the episodes. If you are craving to watch these both seasons on Netflix, let us explain that these seasons are not available on Netflix yet. Outlander season 3 was aired on 10 December 2019 and season 5 was released just 2 months ago on 16 February 2020 so it is expected that Outlander season 4 will come in December 2020. These series are available on Amazon Prime but still no streaming on Netflix. Season 4 has a unique and spicy tagline such as “Brave the New World”. This show is romantic and people who love romance and love stories can go for it. We are sure this is not uploaded on Netflix. This story is overall has a good script with a multipurpose actors team.

The first two seasons were available on Netflix in May 2019. These series are just awesome for those who love romantic and sexy scenes. But if ware waiting to watch on Netflix there is no announcement that when Outlander seasons 4 & 5 will be available on Netflix; maybe you have to wait till mid-2020 or January 2021. If only you can watch on Netflix, go for seasons 1, 2, and 3. The story starts from Claire Beauchamp Randall and British combat nurse who returned from home in the Second World War in 1945. After a long time she met Claire, she went on a holiday to Scotland to reconnect with her hubby Frank Randall. On the other hand, Claire met an aggressive British soldier named Black Jack Randall and at the same time, she gets liberated by Jacobites. So we can say that audience is in love with the last series and enjoy Netflix that’s why they are waiting to watch it on Netflix.

