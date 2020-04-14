‘Outlander 'returns to give the Frasers a happy ending (review 5×08)

Share it:

The last episode of 'Outlander' left the fandom devastated with a loss and an ending that pointed to a second death. But calm down, the writers have returned the river to its channel with this new episode, 'Famous Last Words', where we have seen that Roger Mackenzie (Richard Rankin) is still alive and well. With sequelae, but not drowned.

What else has happened in the eighth episode of 'Outlander'? Then we leave you the review of the last episode broadcast.

The end of the previous episode showed us a Roger who had been caught and hanged. This new episode shows us that Bree's husband has been saved by the hair, since he managed to leave two fingers inside the rope of his neck. Thanks to that, when Jamie, Claire and Bree find him they can release him still alive. However, the outcome is not entirely happy. Throughout the season we have seen that the largest Hobbie of the character is to sing, and after his hanging he has lost his voice. Without the ability to fight or acclimatize to other male jobs of the time, Roger's voice has been his "contribution" to society. Now without it you feel completely lost, as shown in the chapter via flashback going back to a 1969 Roger who explains the importance of last words – hence the title – to a class before ironically going to a marathon of Silent movie with Bree (Sophie Skelton).

Most of the episode focuses on the Recovery of Roger, psychologically speaking, because he has no physical alteration in the throat. Because what the character suffers, unlike the book that does have damaged vocal cords, is post traumatic stress disorder. Focused on overcoming the shock of her shell and returning to Bree, who has been patient the entire time as she feels her husband drift further and further apart, this episode progresses three months and mixes past and present letting us see how badly she's been through it. Roger and who he is becoming.

The only moment of light in this sad story comes with the return of Ian Murray (John Bell), whom we had last seen living with the Mohawks. But this joy is also short-lived, as it soon becomes apparent that he, too, has to struggle with his own darkness. The two saddened and tormented men are joined by Jamie, who is still mourning the death of his godfather, Murtagh. Aunt Jocasta also has a few moments to approach crying at the grave of her beloved.