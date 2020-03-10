What happened in 'The Company We Keep? We review what has left us the fourth episode of 'Outlander', aired on Movistar + on March 9.
The fourth episode of 'Outlander' starts with where he left the previous one, with Roger, now Captain Roger (Richard Rankin) leading the militia. Although this time we will have more love What a war.
They are in Brownsville whena man starts shooting at them. The reason? The shooter wants them to hand over one of his soldiers to do justice with him for sleeping with his daughter. Roger, who has no military experience, decides he will turn the man over instead of risking being shot. This, of course, I recommend later. And besides, it will revolt. Several members decide to leave before such behavior.
Meanwhile, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) returns to the Fraser Ranch – which she now directs – after having gone to the city. Discover a foreign currency in the things of Jemmy, which was the gift of an Irishman. ¿Bonnet? We already know that it was only a matter of time to see this guy back again … She doesn't suspect anything, because she still doesn't know what her family has discovered: that her rapist is on the street.
We jump to Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe), who had separated from the militia to discover that a woman had mistreated her husband until death and had fled after leaving her newborn to good luck. See you coming back in search of your team with the baby with them. Claire seems to be very close to the girl, while Jamie thinks it's best to leave him with someone as soon as possible. Discussion in sight? They manage to catch up with the militia and Jamie tells the twins that he has his papers and that they are free now. However, he will not let them join the fight because they are very young. Then he learns that there are many more men who will not be in the fight, as Roger and Fergus tell him what has happened. Jamie also disagrees with the way his brother-in-law has acted. So he goes to talk to the guy in question, which is called Isaiah and says he is in love with the girl in question.They suggest that if he marries her "everything will be fixed" but the guy is already married, so Jamie releases him and urges him to run away.
Jamie then meets Chief Brown, with whom he agrees that his men will join the militia as long as they follow his orders and not those of Jamie. This one accepts. Meanwhile, Claire searches the city for a woman who can breastfeed the newborn and finds that someone has published an article in the newspaper with measures to prevent pregnancy. It turns out that it was Fergus, who sent it by mistake along with the call to arm the militia. And although in the end he finds many women who offer to stay with the baby, she does not seem to like the idea. But meet Lucinda Brown, a woman who has just given birth but who lost the baby, and whom Claire does suggest that she and her husband adopt the child to treat him as his own. The couple accepts.
Brianna is still having very bad times. But finally, he dares to share them with someone. Sitting next to Marsali she tries to drive away her demons and then she confesses that her father abused her.
Returning to camp, Claire never abandons her profession. While looking at the tonsils at the twins, they discover they have a infection. You need to perform surgery and to do so with penicillin (which is not yet invented). That's why he decides to take the two children back to Rancho Fraser, and he does it with Roger as an escort. However, before returning home they will spend the night in Brownsville. There is dance (with Mr. Fraser giving it all). After a fun moment we see Jamie and Claire in one of those intimate moments that we like so much. He sincerely asks if he wants to keep the baby. She replies that she would like it, but that she also likes the life they have now and that she has no intention of changing it. He will leave the baby in the village and then, the moment of rapport between them disappears because a resonates Shooting. She is the girl who slept with Isaiah, now fled.
She had previously revealed to Claire that she wanted to follow him and that she is pregnant. Is trying to commit suicide Knowing the escape. But then the man reappears, who declares his love for the poor girl and decides to flee together … Roger, Jamie and Claire also do the same, prepare their things to leave the town. How will they react when they also know about the girl's escape? Will they rebel against Jamie? At the moment we know that the paths of the two protagonists separate, with Jamie leading his men to Hillsborough to try to solve the revolt without bloodshed and with Claire, escorted by Roger, returning home. There awaits a Brianna who has practically guessed that Bonnet is here.
‘Outlander’ leaves us a lot of love in 'The Company We Keep' (5×04) was last modified: March 9th, 2020 by Lisa Durant
Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.
Add Comment