Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

What happened in 'The Company We Keep? We review what has left us the fourth episode of 'Outlander', aired on Movistar + on March 9.

The fourth episode of 'Outlander' starts with where he left the previous one, with Roger, now Captain Roger (Richard Rankin) leading the militia. Although this time we will have more love What a war.

They are in Brownsville when a man starts shooting at them. The reason? The shooter wants them to hand over one of his soldiers to do justice with him for sleeping with his daughter. Roger, who has no military experience, decides he will turn the man over instead of risking being shot. This, of course, I recommend later. And besides, it will revolt. Several members decide to leave before such behavior.

Meanwhile, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) returns to the Fraser Ranch – which she now directs – after having gone to the city. Discover a foreign currency in the things of Jemmy, which was the gift of an Irishman. ¿Bonnet? We already know that it was only a matter of time to see this guy back again … She doesn't suspect anything, because she still doesn't know what her family has discovered: that her rapist is on the street.

We jump to Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe), who had separated from the militia to discover that a woman had mistreated her husband until death and had fled after leaving her newborn to good luck. See you coming back in search of your team with the baby with them. Claire seems to be very close to the girl, while Jamie thinks it's best to leave him with someone as soon as possible. Discussion in sight? They manage to catch up with the militia and Jamie tells the twins that he has his papers and that they are free now. However, he will not let them join the fight because they are very young. Then he learns that there are many more men who will not be in the fight, as Roger and Fergus tell him what has happened. Jamie also disagrees with the way his brother-in-law has acted. So he goes to talk to the guy in question, which is called Isaiah and says he is in love with the girl in question. They suggest that if he marries her "everything will be fixed" but the guy is already married, so Jamie releases him and urges him to run away.