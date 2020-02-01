Outlander Has New Image Of Season 5

Share it:

The expected date is approaching: the premiere of the fifth season of 'Outlander'. All the fans are looking forward to February 16 to see how the Fraser's have done. Well, to make the wait shorter, we have a succulent new photograph.

Before moving on to the image we have to talk. "Something is happening to everyone this season", warns Lauren Lyle, actress who plays Marsali. Therefore, complications are sighted. True, we already knew that in this fifth season, which is based on Diana Gabaldon's book 'The Burning Cross', we will have a lot of action, because we will see the first blows of the American Revolution, with a Jamie collaborating with the British while his heart is with the insurgent militias.

For her part, Claire will also have her own crossroads, because at the end of the day, she does not want war but knows that this is necessary so that the soil on which she is is the one she knows when she lived in the future, this is , the United States. But despite his doubts and his concern for Jamie, Claire will practice medicine again, as he has always done. For their part, Brianna and Roger will focus on trying to protect their partner and the new baby arrived in the family.

But despite all these bad times that are going to make us go, hope is the last thing we lose. And this is demonstrated by the new image that TVLine collects, where the whole clan poses proudly. Surely that "huge" thing has not happened to them yet, has it, but they have already recovered?

We can see Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in the center, flanked by Marsali (Lauren Lyle) and Fergus (César Domboy) on the left and Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) on the right. But attention to two details: where is the Brianna baby? We don't want to be fateful but … And another thing, look at the bottom.