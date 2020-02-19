Entertainment

Outlander Has A Great Mansion This Season For A Reason

February 19, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

During the premiere of the fifth season of 'Outlander the new couple of newlyweds we have seen in the first episode, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Bree (Sophie Skelton), had a few words for the new home of the Frasers. They talked about this "great house" that the protagonists of the story have built to settle their lives in an incipient America. And it is that when reading the books we imagine the opposite, when talking about a new cozy home, that is, small, and then check that the producers of the series had decided to invest openly in this Fraser Ranch.

"I've seen people on Twitter saying: 'Hey, that seems like a great house'" admitted the executive producer Matthew B. Roberts EW when asked about the great mansion that has presented the new season. But there is a clear reason to build it with such size, and it has to do with filming: "If we had built it with its real size, we could have put the actors but not to the cameras or the team".

READ:           'Hernán' trailer: Óscar Jaenada wants all the gold from Mexico in the Amazon series

It is true that they could have created separate scenarios of the rooms and show a facade of the size that we all thought it was going to have, but hey, this new home will be impressive all season where the Frasers will have to face their new destiny: revolt that would serve as a trigger for the American War of Independence.

Remember that 'Outlander' will be broadcast every Monday through Movistar Plus, one day after its broadcast on Starz.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.