Outlander Has A Great Mansion This Season For A Reason

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the premiere of the fifth season of 'Outlander the new couple of newlyweds we have seen in the first episode, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Bree (Sophie Skelton), had a few words for the new home of the Frasers. They talked about this "great house" that the protagonists of the story have built to settle their lives in an incipient America. And it is that when reading the books we imagine the opposite, when talking about a new cozy home, that is, small, and then check that the producers of the series had decided to invest openly in this Fraser Ranch.

"I've seen people on Twitter saying: 'Hey, that seems like a great house'" admitted the executive producer Matthew B. Roberts EW when asked about the great mansion that has presented the new season. But there is a clear reason to build it with such size, and it has to do with filming: "If we had built it with its real size, we could have put the actors but not to the cameras or the team".

It is true that they could have created separate scenarios of the rooms and show a facade of the size that we all thought it was going to have, but hey, this new home will be impressive all season where the Frasers will have to face their new destiny: revolt that would serve as a trigger for the American War of Independence.

Remember that 'Outlander' will be broadcast every Monday through Movistar Plus, one day after its broadcast on Starz.