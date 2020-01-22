Outlander And The Spin-Off Of Lord John Gray: Is It Possible?

Share it:

EW has sat down with Starz CEO, Jeffrey Hirsch, to talk about the future of this popular fiction. "I think that season 5 It is one of the strongest and best seasons and I think it will continue to grow in audience "has begun explaining. And what is the next logical step before a series that works? Well, as it has been saying for months, expanding the universe of 'Outlander '.

Recently the chain's own bosses declared that they would expand the history of Jamie and Claire in the form of sequels or spin-off It was not a closed door. Everything would depend on how the audience responds as the program progresses, that is, people who engage in the fifth season – which opens in less than a month – and the sixth – that Starz already has confirmed.

The name that has resonated most to star in a hypothetical spin-off is that of Lord John Gray, who in the series we have seen interpreted by David Berry. Why do you bet on this specific name? Why Diana Gabaldon He has written some novels about the character in question, which is a clear support from which to get an idea. The media has asked Hirsch about the issue, and his response has been open, again: "We continue talking regularly about the development of the story around 'Outlander'. It is something we are aware of. We want to continue serving that audience with what we think are the best stories. "

That is, the possibility is there, and it seems that it is increasingly a recurring topic of conversation. However, it does not appear that it will be immediate.