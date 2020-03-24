'Outlander 5×06' Review 'Better married than in hell'

Share it:

Who would have thought that the fifth season of 'Outlander' was going to have so many wedding? Because if anything has focused the last episode aired from the Starz series, 'Better to Marry Than to Burn '(' Better married than in hell '), the sixth of the season, that has been the preparations for the wedding between the aunt Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy) and Duncan Inne (Alastair Findlay). Because what is bodorrio, there will not have been, we have already anticipated it, but without a doubt the preparation has served for an action-packed episode with well-deserved meetings, plans and second chances. What happened then in this new episode? Well there we go.

The episode begins with a flashback from Jocasta in Scotland. Her daughter was shot dead when the English army found them on the Jacobites' side. They had to leave her there on the road to escape. We return to the present, to that woman of bad character, who is preparing for her new wedding. Remember that she is going to marry Duncan despite her feelings towards Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix). She knows it, and so does he, who admits that he knows that he is married by his last name. A title but also peace, as Jocasta later tells her servant.

But a surprise awaits Jocasta. Murtagh himself comes to her room to give her a wedding gift and to ask her to wait for him, not to marry him. But she rejects the offer she wants "to spend what is left of her life with a man whose only cause is her happiness". She does not want to repeat her past, give her life to someone who fights for a war, which was what caused the death of her daughter.

Wedding preparations with surprise

Jeremiah will receive Aunt Jocasta's property when he is of legal age. After signing the papers, the bride goes to greet the other guests, all of them Red jackets. And there we see reappear to Philip Wylie (Chris Donald), who after spending time in Paris, has returned to River run. It takes him a short time to meet Claire (Caitriona Balfe), with whom he ends up talking about whiskey, because Jamie creates this liquor and Philip can help move it. This is just an excuse, and it is that Claire has spun that Philip is associated with Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) and the supposed business will be the perfect excuse to meet once and for all with him rapist from her daughter.

A card game between Jamie and Philip ends in the covenant of a meeting with that smuggler, this is Bonnet. However, even though the starring couple believes he plays with the wow factor, Bonnet discovers that their son is now the owner of River Run, putting him on the trail of the Fraser family. Rather sooner than later the faces will be seen.