'Outlander 5×06' Review 'Better married than in hell'

March 24, 2020
Lisa Durant
3 Min Read
Who would have thought that the fifth season of 'Outlander' was going to have so many wedding? Because if anything has focused the last episode aired from the Starz series, 'Better to Marry Than to Burn '(' Better married than in hell '), the sixth of the season, that has been the preparations for the wedding between the aunt Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy) and Duncan Inne (Alastair Findlay). Because what is bodorrio, there will not have been, we have already anticipated it, but without a doubt the preparation has served for an action-packed episode with well-deserved meetings, plans and second chances. What happened then in this new episode? Well there we go.

The episode begins with a flashback from Jocasta in Scotland. Her daughter was shot dead when the English army found them on the Jacobites' side. They had to leave her there on the road to escape. We return to the present, to that woman of bad character, who is preparing for her new wedding. Remember that she is going to marry Duncan despite her feelings towards Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix). She knows it, and so does he, who admits that he knows that he is married by his last name. A title but also peace, as Jocasta later tells her servant.

But a surprise awaits Jocasta. Murtagh himself comes to her room to give her a wedding gift and to ask her to wait for him, not to marry him. But she rejects the offer she wants "to spend what is left of her life with a man whose only cause is her happiness". She does not want to repeat her past, give her life to someone who fights for a war, which was what caused the death of her daughter.

Wedding preparations with surprise

Jeremiah will receive Aunt Jocasta's property when he is of legal age. After signing the papers, the bride goes to greet the other guests, all of them Red jackets. And there we see reappear to Philip Wylie (Chris Donald), who after spending time in Paris, has returned to River run. It takes him a short time to meet Claire (Caitriona Balfe), with whom he ends up talking about whiskey, because Jamie creates this liquor and Philip can help move it. This is just an excuse, and it is that Claire has spun that Philip is associated with Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) and the supposed business will be the perfect excuse to meet once and for all with him rapist from her daughter.

A card game between Jamie and Philip ends in the covenant of a meeting with that smuggler, this is Bonnet. However, even though the starring couple believes he plays with the wow factor, Bonnet discovers that their son is now the owner of River Run, putting him on the trail of the Fraser family. Rather sooner than later the faces will be seen.

Lobsters everywhere

For their part, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Bree (Sophie Skelton) face a problem of pests in the crops of Rancho Fraser. With Jamie ten days away and the other men losing faith in the now leader, Roger has no choice but to devise a plan to save the crops and prevent his neighbors from burning his land so the plague does not spread. But this time Roger is not silent. The captain has the solution: smoke as a method to keep the animals away. Mix goose fat and droppings. And hey, the plan works. Goodbye to the locust infestation, food is safe and Roger earns a respect he has been asking for for a long time.

And although we have experienced a most festive chapter, we must not forget the background of this season: the war. Despite the fact that a pardon had been promised to the Regulators last week if they helped find Murtagh, no one has stepped up and betrayed their leader. The now Governor Tryon (Tim Downie) has grown tired of the situation and has decided to move to NY to exercise his new position; however, it will not leave without a fight before. He has a convoy ready to surprise them, unless Jamie avoids it. Something we will know in the next episode.

