Outlander 5×01 Video Home Chapter

January 3, 2020
Lisa Durant
Surely 'Outlander' fans are waiting forever. Since the end of the fourth season, almost a year has passed and there are still two months left for the premiere of the new series of episodes. However, to make the wait a little shorter – or increase the cravings, it depends on how you look at it – Starz has not only given his audience today the official trailer of the new season, a few days ago he also wanted to grant it with a detail Christmas perfect: a clip with the starter titles of the fifth season.

"We are here because we have something special for you," says Sam Heughan, who gives life to Jamie Fraser, before giving way to his co-star, Caitriona Balfe, aka Claire Randall in fiction, who is in charge, as a good protagonist of this adaptation of the novels of Diana Gabaldon that is, to reveal that a wonderful clip has been prepared with the new start of the season (which you have under these lines).

A first official image of this fifth season already told us that we would have bodorrio in the new adventures, where the War of Independence makes its way inexorably. Now, with this clip, it is confirmed who gets married.

The first full chapter can be enjoyed by the February 16 in Starz, and the next day, February 17, can be seen in Spain by Movistar +.

