And the wait is over. 'Outlander'He has returned with his highly anticipated fifth season, a little later than usual, but he has done it in style. We already knew that this new season is based on 'The Burning Cross', the fifth book of Diana Gabaldon, which focuses on the Regulatory War, the direct antecedent of the American War of Independence. And this is precisely what we have seen in the first episode (which bears the same name as the book): the rebellion will be the absolute protagonist of the season and its protagonists will have to take sides sooner or later.
What happened then in 'The Burning Cross'? We review what happened, and of course, there are spoilers.
Murtagh, Murtagh, Murtagh
The first thing the chapter shows us is a flashback of childhood Jamie Fraser which makes us better understand the dilemma in which the protagonist is. Is aMurtagh (Duncan Lacroix) young man who tells him that his mother has just passed away, but assures him that he will always be there to protect his life. And then we return to the present, to that New World in which the Frasers decided to settle in the previous season, which smells like rebellion and where Jamie Fraser now has the order to end the life of the one who has always taken care of him. Because if the fourth season ended with the Governor Tryon ordering Jamie to capture the leader of that rebellion that will end up being in history the direct antecedent of the American Revolution, that is, his godfather; This new episode reminds us again with Tryon putting pressure on Jamie to bring the body of the traitor to the Crown to hang it and serve as an example.
By the way, this "notice" is given in the already completed Fraser Ranch, where this first episode has a most festive atmosphere, and we have bodorium. The series has not made wait that moment that had already advanced with a previous image, Brianna and Roger marry.
Wedding at Fraser Ranch
Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Roger (Richard Rankin) seem to have fixed things. They chat amicably while he prepares for the moment. The young newcomer confesses that he is scared of this new world in which he does not have enough knowledge to survive (he does not even know how to shave with the classic blades, as we see in the series, but Jamie helps him). For their part, Claire (Caitrona Balfe) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) also have their intimate moment. Idem with his father, who, despite himself, gives his blessing.
At the sound of the background bagpipe we live this Romantic moment that is celebrated at the foot of the new home under the gaze of the whole village that is now under the care of Jamie. While the priest (who is not Catholic but Presbyterian for migraine Jamie) officiates the celebration the camera shows us those who will play some role throughout the season. Thus we have Fergus, who returns accompanied by his wife and children and also to the aunt Jocastto (Maria Doyle Kennedy), whom we see having a farewell adventure with Murtagh before announcing that he is going to marry Duncan Innes, another Scotsman from Ardsmuir prison.
Bonnet's ghost returns
And although the wedding and celebration occupies a good part of this episode where everything seems party and optimism, we soon see that not everything is pink: the rebellion that directs Murtagh it is an elongated shadow that is reaching all the characters and in Brianna also another news will fall like a jug of cold water: while Lord John Gray tells Jamie that his daughter's rapist, Bonnet (Ed Speleers) has survived the explosion in prison and still alive and kicking, she listens to everything, causing her to relive the terrible moment again. If the psychological sequels were not enough, now knowing that this little guy is still alive will mark a bitter plot in the new season.
The series seems ready to convince us that we are facing a new vision of Roger, who seems to try to present as Jamie's new successor this season: in love, faithful and better person. We witness this, for example, when Aunt Jocasta reminds him that this son may not be his, and Roger appears in front of Brianna to swear to him – with blood – that he will always be there and will do everything necessary to safeguard his family , Jeremiah included. We will see if this plot that tries to gain prominence manages to live up to the romances that Jamie and Claire have presented to us in the previous seasons.
A cross burns
Returning to Murtagh, as we said the pressure on Jamie is getting higher. The day after the wedding, where we see Claire acting as the village healer, Tryon returns to the scene to tell Jamie that he must kill the fugitive Murtagh now.
"Forced" to be on the side of Red jacketsThat is, the allies of the United Kingdom, if you do not want to lose the territory that you have managed to seriously endanger both your family and the entire village that is under your protection, Jamie knows very well that he is on the losing side. Dilemma in sight: protect the land and home for which you have worked so hard or be true to your principles and your love for your sponsor? In addition, he knows how the story ends, because as Claire reminds him: America will become independent.
His character will play in a double-edged sword, but he decides. At the end of the chapter we see how he asks his people to be faithful to him, regardless of which side he fights. And he does it following a Scottish tradition: referring to the title of the chapter we see a cross burning at night and a Jamie dressed in his skirt announcing to the village that in his land when a burning cross was lit, it meant that there was a war on the way . "Prepare for battle"he announces to them before asking them to be loyal. Several names are added, with a doubting Roger who knows perfectly how the story ends – and who does not have much experience in fighting wars with swords and bows, really. However. Jamie urges him and appoints him Captain before the worried look of Claire and Brianna.
Before finishing this episode that has served as a presentation of the new plot, without much chicha and action but as an interesting restart, we see Jamie who comes to warn Murtagh of the situation, of the mission entrusted to him and He asks her to leave, run away and hide well. It also "frees" you from your oath. They say goodbye knowing that both will be in opposite sides the next time they meet again. Or at least facing the gallery.
It has not been the strongest lap of all, but we will give you a 7.5 to this first chapter. Remember, every Sunday a new episode of 'Outlander' is broadcast on Movistar Plus.
