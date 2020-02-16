Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

And the wait is over. 'Outlander'He has returned with his highly anticipated fifth season, a little later than usual, but he has done it in style. We already knew that this new season is based on 'The Burning Cross', the fifth book of Diana Gabaldon, which focuses on the Regulatory War, the direct antecedent of the American War of Independence. And this is precisely what we have seen in the first episode (which bears the same name as the book): the rebellion will be the absolute protagonist of the season and its protagonists will have to take sides sooner or later.

What happened then in 'The Burning Cross'? We review what happened, and of course, there are spoilers.

Murtagh, Murtagh, Murtagh

The first thing the chapter shows us is a flashback of childhood Jamie Fraser which makes us better understand the dilemma in which the protagonist is. Is a Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) young man who tells him that his mother has just passed away, but assures him that he will always be there to protect his life. And then we return to the present, to that New World in which the Frasers decided to settle in the previous season, which smells like rebellion and where Jamie Fraser now has the order to end the life of the one who has always taken care of him. Because if the fourth season ended with the Governor Tryon ordering Jamie to capture the leader of that rebellion that will end up being in history the direct antecedent of the American Revolution, that is, his godfather; This new episode reminds us again with Tryon putting pressure on Jamie to bring the body of the traitor to the Crown to hang it and serve as an example.

By the way, this "notice" is given in the already completed Fraser Ranch, where this first episode has a most festive atmosphere, and we have bodorium. The series has not made wait that moment that had already advanced with a previous image, Brianna and Roger marry.

Wedding at Fraser Ranch

Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Roger (Richard Rankin) seem to have fixed things. They chat amicably while he prepares for the moment. The young newcomer confesses that he is scared of this new world in which he does not have enough knowledge to survive (he does not even know how to shave with the classic blades, as we see in the series, but Jamie helps him). For their part, Claire (Caitrona Balfe) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) also have their intimate moment. Idem with his father, who, despite himself, gives his blessing.