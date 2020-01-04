Outlander 5 Official Trailer – Starz

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It has cost him his thing, but he's finally here! Starz has made public the first official trailer of the fifth season of 'Outlander' – so far we only had a brief teaser. But now, through the Twitter account of 'Outlander' first, and on the YouTube Starz channel later, the first official trailer of the series has been made public.

The video, which you have hanging on these lines, confirms what we expected: it will be a difficult time for the Frasers (and for the entire population that inhabited America at the end of the fifteenth century) as the drums of the War of Independence They have already arrived with the fifth season. Here we leave the video in question, which predicts that we will suffer a lot for the protagonists:

This new batch of 12 episodes will land in Starz the February 16th. Spain will arrive a day after the hand of Movistar +. About the fifth season we know that it is based on 'The Burning Cross', the fifth book of Diana Gabaldon. This one focuses on the rebellion of taxpayers in the American colonies of North Carolina against the British Empire, which is considered by many to be the precursor of the American Revolution. As the trailer has confirmed, in this context baptized as the Regulatory War, Claire will find herself divided between saving her husband – forced to fight on the side of the British – of the dangers that lie ahead, or on the contrary, contribute to provoke the outbreak of violence between the English Crown and the thirteen American colonies, because "America does not exist without this war", as it reminds Jamie.