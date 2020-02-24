Entertainment

Outfit of Goku and Kamehameha for the Portuguese wrestler "Shanna", fan in raptures on the web

February 24, 2020
Shanna, ringname of the Portuguese wrestler Alexandra Barrulas, recently showed up on the square wearing an outfit that is decidedly familiar to fans of Dragon Ball Z. The thirty-eight year old has in fact worn an orange / blue costume similar to that used by Goku in the Toriyama series, receiving the acclaim of hundreds of fans on Twitter.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at his exhilarating entrance, complete with Kamehameha and a beautiful pose chosen to complete the walk in. The entrance preceded the match with Kris Stadtlander, organized by the US federation All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and unfortunately ended in defeat. For the girl, however, it is not the first time: last January 15, in fact, she presented herself with the same clothing for the meeting with Nyla Rose.

Dragon Ball therefore continues to be the anime par excellence, that immortal series honored from anywhere in the world. You will remember in this regard that a few days ago Snoop Dogg created a meme dedicated to Dragon Ball Z, or that the young Barcelona footballer Nelson Semedo several weeks ago he showed his collection of action figures dedicated to the anime.

And what do you say? Are you happy with the success of the work? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan of the series then, do not miss the opportunity to take a look at the beautiful fan art dedicated to Goku and Vegeta published a few days ago.

