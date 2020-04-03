Outer Wilds is the Game of the Year at the BAFTA Game Awards 2020

Share it:

Mobius Interactive's inimitable Outer Wilds came out of the Bafta Game Awards 2020 with three awards under his arm, something that Disco Elysium also achieved, these being the two games with the most prizes of the event.

In the list you can check the winners highlighted in bold. The independent video game has come off really well from this year's voting with recognition for many of last year's most original works.

Best game

Control

Elysium Disc

Luigi's Mansion 3

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Untitled Goose Game

Best British Game

DiRT Rally 2.0

Heaven's Vault

Knights and Bikes

Observation

Planet zoo

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Best animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death stranding

Luigi's Mansion 3

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best artistic achievement

Concrete Genie

Control

Death stranding

Elysium Disc

Knights and Bikes

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Better audio

Ape out

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death stranding

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Untitled Goose Game

Best debut

Ape out

Death stranding

Elysium Disc

Katana zero

Knights and Bikes

Manifold Garden

Best game as a service

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Fortnite

No Man's Sky: Beyond

Path of Exile

Best Family Game

Concrete Genie

Knights and Bikes

Luigi's Mansion 3

Untitled Goose Game

Vacation Simulator

Wattam

Best game beyond entertainment

Civilization VI: Gathering Storm

Death stranding

Kind Words (lo fi chill beats to write to)

Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

Neo Cab

Ring Fit Adventure

Better desasapland

Baba Is You

Control

Elysium Disc

Outer Wilds

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Wattam

Best multiplayer

Apex Legends

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Luigi's Mansion 3

Tick ​​Tock: A Tale for Two

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Best music

Control

Death stranding

Elysium Disc

Outer Wilds

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Wattam

Best narrative

Control

Elysium Disc

Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)

Outer Wilds

The Outer Worlds

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Best Original License

Baba Is You

Control

Death stranding

Elysium Disc

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Best Leading Performance

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control

Logan Marshall-Green as David in Telling Lies

Gonzalo Martin as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

Barry Sloane as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Norman Reedus as Sam in Death Stranding

Best Supporting Act

Jolene Andersen as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding

Sarah Bartholomew as Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)

Ayisha Issa as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Léa Seydoux as Fragile in Death Stranding

Martti Suosalo as Ahti the custodian at Control

Best technical achievement

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death stranding

Exodus Metro

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Mobile Game