Outer Wilds is the Game of the Year at the BAFTA Game Awards 2020

Mobius Interactive's inimitable Outer Wilds came out of the Bafta Game Awards 2020 with three awards under his arm, something that Disco Elysium also achieved, these being the two games with the most prizes of the event.
In the list you can check the winners highlighted in bold. The independent video game has come off really well from this year's voting with recognition for many of last year's most original works.
Best game
- Control
- Elysium Disc
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Untitled Goose Game
Best British Game
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- Heaven's Vault
- Knights and Bikes
- Observation
- Planet zoo
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
Best animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death stranding
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best artistic achievement
- Concrete Genie
- Control
- Death stranding
- Elysium Disc
- Knights and Bikes
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Better audio
- Ape out
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death stranding
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Untitled Goose Game
Best debut
- Ape out
- Death stranding
- Elysium Disc
- Katana zero
- Knights and Bikes
- Manifold Garden
Best game as a service
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky: Beyond
- Path of Exile
Best Family Game
- Concrete Genie
- Knights and Bikes
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Untitled Goose Game
- Vacation Simulator
- Wattam
Best game beyond entertainment
- Civilization VI: Gathering Storm
- Death stranding
- Kind Words (lo fi chill beats to write to)
- Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
- Neo Cab
- Ring Fit Adventure
Better desasapland
- Baba Is You
- Control
- Elysium Disc
- Outer Wilds
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Wattam
Best multiplayer
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- Tick Tock: A Tale for Two
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2
Best music
- Control
- Death stranding
- Elysium Disc
- Outer Wilds
- The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
- Wattam
Best narrative
- Control
- Elysium Disc
- Life is Strange 2 (Episodes 2-5)
- Outer Wilds
- The Outer Worlds
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Best Original License
- Baba Is You
- Control
- Death stranding
- Elysium Disc
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Best Leading Performance
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz in Gears 5
- Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden in Control
- Logan Marshall-Green as David in Telling Lies
- Gonzalo Martin as Sean Diaz in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- Barry Sloane as Captain Price in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Norman Reedus as Sam in Death Stranding
Best Supporting Act
- Jolene Andersen as Karen Reynolds in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- Troy Baker as Higgs in Death Stranding
- Sarah Bartholomew as Cassidy (Lucy Rose Jones) in Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5)
- Ayisha Issa as Fliss in The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- Léa Seydoux as Fragile in Death Stranding
- Martti Suosalo as Ahti the custodian at Control
Best technical achievement
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death stranding
- Exodus Metro
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Mobile Game
- Assemble With Care
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Dead Man's Phone
- Pokemon go
- Tangle tower
- What the Golf?
