'Outer Banks', new Netflix series that you will see in April

We know that in recent weeks you have devoured (literally) all the news that platforms like Netflix have offered us. From his longest series to news like 'This shit is beyond me', 'Vampires' or 'Challenge me'. Well, if you are eager for new programs to sink your teeth into, you should not worry, because this month it premieres on the platform streaming 'Outer Banks', new series teen full of mysteries in the purest 'Riverdale' style, whose official trailer just saw the light.

The series takes place in North Carolina, on the idyllic Outer Banks, a sunny and beachy atmosphere but with a great class divide. In this we will discover the story of a tight-knit group of local teens (also known as the Pogues) in the middle of the Outer Banks. When a hurricane kills all of their plans for the summer season, this will trigger a chain of events that will force friends to make life-altering decisions: the search for their leader's missing father, forbidden romances, a search of high-risk treasure and the growing conflict between the Pogues and their rivals. A series that will undoubtedly fill our mandatory quarantine with mystery and adventure.

For those who are already wanting to see it, you should know that the 10 episodes that make up the first season of 'Outer Banks' will arrive on Netflix on next Wednesday April 15.