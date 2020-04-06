'Outback', official trailer for the film

Share it:

In these strange times when we are forced to stay home due to the coronavirus, many miss going outside, even if it is simply for a walk. Of course, there are many others who wish they could go out and take a road trip with theirs, but we are sure that the latter will think twice after seeing the trailer for the 'Outback', thriller of survival that will arrive on DVD, Digital and on demand next June 9 and from which Lionsgate has just released its official trailer.

Supposedly based on a true story, the film tells the terrifying story of a young couple lost in the desert and their struggle to survive. Wade and Lisa are heading to Australia in the hope that their relationship will improve.. When their GPS fails, they leave their car behind and start walking to find a new route. At dawn they must spend the night in the middle of the desert without food, water, or weapons, surrounded by snakes, scorpions, and wild dogs. In this situation, a simple decision could mean the difference between life … and certain death.

"The distances that people go to save their loved ones are portrayed in a tragically moving way, as time is quickly running out for a lost couple", explains its director, Mike Green, in the press release about the film. Kym Cramp, Brendan Donoghue and Lauren Lofberg they star in the movie.