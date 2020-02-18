Our mothers, Exclusive Clip – Best Opera Prima Cannes 2019

Share it:

We present exclusively this hard but enlightening clip of 'Our mothers', the Guatemalan drama that was made with the Golden Chamber in Cannes 2019.

This is the first feature film of Cesar Diaz that, so far, I had only directed different shorts and the documentary ‘Territory released’(2015), a study on the filmmaker’s family past, determined to find out if, as he tells himself, his father was a missing revolutionary hero.

On this occasion, Díaz addresses the same issue from fiction with a story that takes us to Guatemala in 2013, a country immersed in the trial of the military that began the civil war in which the testimonies of the victims accumulate. A young anthropologist destined to identify missing persons, will know the story of an old woman who could be the definitive clue to her father, a guerrilla who disappeared during the war.

"It combines, with great wisdom, professional actors and people who, in real life, suffered this barbarism", Carlos Loureda told us from Cannes, a contest that gave the film the award for best first film."Incredible images open and close this sober, contained and justified film. The filmmaker does not fall at any time or in excess or drama, always finds the right balance and allows his superb actors moments of a rare intensity (superb Emma Dib in his judicial statement). César Díaz, a name, which should be remembered for a long time".

'Our mothers', distributed in Spain by Alfa Pictures, has a premiere date on February 21.