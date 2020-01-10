Ouch, Thalia! Tommy Mottola sends loving message to his ex, Mariah Carey

Share it:

Before marrying Thalia, the producer Tommy Mottola was with the talented and beautiful Mariah Carey, with whom he spent five years, from 1993 to 1998.

However, unlike other ex-partners, the singer and the businessman maintain a good relationship, in which love and respect prevail. For that reason, Mottola dedicated a beautiful message to the interpreter of Without you

25 years ago, Mariah Carey He released his Christmas classic All I Want for Christmas is You and this year the subject was placed in the first position of the list Billboard Hot 100

Faced with this great achievement, Tommy Mottola do not hesitate to congratulate the singer with a loving message, in which he reminded him of something he said a long time ago, through Instagram.

Congratulations from Santa! And after 25 years All I Want for Christmas is You is at number 1! I told you that you would not become Connie Francis! (HOHOHO) Seriously … it's the best news! I am happy and excited for you! We did it!".

With that comment, the producer recalled the time when he was with the singer, whom he convinced to release his own Christmas album in 1994, when they were already married, since Carey was not convinced.

For its part, Mariah I answer: “Always the joker! I'm laughing out loud, thanks. ” However, it was not the only one, Thalia commented on the post with several emoji clapping hands, musical notes and confetti launchers.

Supposedly All I Want for Christmas is You It was written by the singer and Walter Afanasieff, but Mariah was inspired by the love she had for Mottola to write the subject.

