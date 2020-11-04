Otoko Zaka: Saint Seiya’s dad announces when the manga will end

Many do not know that Masami Kurumada, before trying his hand at his great masterpiece Saint Seiya: The Knights of the Zodiac, was struggling with another manga, Otoko Zaka, which was subject to little luck and extremely controversial serialization. Yet, after more than 30 years, the sensei announces when the work will be finished.

For various reasons, Otoko Zaka has suffered several breaks during his course, some of which are so long that fans almost forget his real existence. Only in 2014 did one finish 30 years long break, and then finally continue the story through a sporadic publication until 2017, when the title passed into the hands of Shonen Jump +. After the last saga ended last March, the sensei is currently healing the story arc of Honjin Shito-hen which now also seems close to its conclusion.

The recent release of Otoko Zaka volume 10 brought with it a pleasant announcement: the series will end with the eleventh tankobon. Only a few chapters therefore separate the author from concluding a story that he himself had defined as “I became a mangaka just to make this manga“. We just have to wish that Kurumada respects his intentions to end in the near future a story that has been waiting for a well-deserved conclusion for too long.

