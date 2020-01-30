Oto Vans teaches us how to make makeup inspired by Instagram's 'cherry on the cake' filter

Share it:

When I am no longer in this world, to Oto Vans I would be thrilled to be remembered as "a person who opened many doors to boys and girls so that they dared to do whatever they wanted to be inspired by me. I would love a more open-minded generation and if, in addition, I can contribute my granite of sand to make it happen, it would be great. " That desire is perhaps the one that he would have liked to come true when he dreamed of putting on makeup as a child, as do other beauty stars like James charles. However, it was not fulfilled until time passed. "I wish I had started earlier, but I didn't have the support of my parents, or resources to buy products, so I stole them from my mother and a friend. Everything I've learned has been through YouTube. I have never been to a school. I am self-taught, "he says when we meet.

His figure has often been surrounded by controversy, partly because of his bold comments and not always well accepted, although over short distances he is extremely polite and loving. However, it is determined to emphasize that it has no "filter". That is exactly what our appointment is about, but from IG. Oto Vans has prepared for Cosmo a makeup tutorial based on the famous Instagram filter 'cherry on the cake'

and already in passing show exclusively his new face, after chiseling his nose with a scalpel: "If you're going to spend any money to make it clear. Everything to see me better. Don't miss it! Take note and dare to show off the cherries in your cheeks.

This makeup tutorial by Oto Vans reproduces one of the best-known Instagram filters, that of cherries, which James Charles put into practice And that is a perfect proposal to celebrate the carnival or other 'party'. "I love James as an artist, although I think he is socially more normative than me. Not so rebellious," he says. Its maximum references are the 'beauty guru': "I could dare to say that my favorite is Nikkie Tutorials and I also like them James Y Jeffree Star On the other hand, I was very inspired by trends. For example, my eyebrows are from the Drag Queen branch and my eyelashes are more 'beauty'. I like to adapt and merge. "

With 387,000 followers on Instagram, and also known for competing in 'Survivors', Oto Vans He thinks that the key to his success is in his naturalness: "I think I was the first character that showed reality as it is. I didn't teach trips to Maldives or an expensive bag. People saw a humble person, with five brothers and about parents with normal jobs. I think they felt identified. " And what about the haters? "They sweat it on me," he says bluntly.

Between brush and brush, while giving life to these fun fruits on your face, we ask Oto Vans I look to the future. "I have projects related to beauty," he says. It may surprise us with some collaboration or his own line of 'make up', But he doesn't want to confirm it. What is clear, as he says, is that he loves to live surrounded by makeup. "Tomorrow I would like to dedicate myself to something related to that world … Being a makeup artist, having a school or working for a firm or celebrity." Passion is not lacking.