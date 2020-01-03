Other Xbox exclusives and Nintendo 64 games coming to Switch in 2020?

Share it:

Serkan Toto it is a flood and interviewed by GamesIndustry.biz the analyst and insider said that in his view 2020 will be particularly rich in news regarding the games for Nintendo Switch.

Toto explained that "the romance between Microsoft and Nintendo will almost certainly continue and other great Xbox games will arrive on Switch"without mentioning names. The analyst instead claims to be skeptical about the arrival of Microsoft services on Switch:"I don't think Project xCloud can make its Switch debut in 2020, I would focus more on games instead of waiting for news on services."

To date, three games from Xbox Game Studios have been published on Nintendo Switch: Cuphead, Ori and the Blind Forest and Super Lucky's Tale but apparently in 2020 other Microsoft titles could arrive on the platform of the Kyoto house.

Serkan Toto then continues his analysis stating that "Nintendo could add N64 games to the Switch Online catalog to expand the offering." Nintendo Switch Online currently hosts only games for NES and SNES, therefore the addition of N64 titles would undoubtedly represent a nice jolt for the subscription service catalog.