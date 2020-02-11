Entertainment

Other Bleach guests at AnimeJapan: Rukia's voice actress is also added

February 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
The forbidden dream of many Bleach fans is to see the anime again, this being interrupted with the conclusion of the Fullbringer arc. The last phase of Tite Kubo's manga is missing, that of the war between Shinigami and Quincy, told in the last 20 volumes of the work. With AnimeJapan 2020 they open new glimpses for an adaptation.

It is not yet known what lies behind Bleach's Face Again teaser presented a few days ago. At AnimeJapan 2020 there will also be Tite Kubo and the voice actor of Ichigo, but a new announcement reveals that they will not be the only thick individuals at the panel. With a tweet, Weekly Shonen Jump anticipated to fans that Fumiko Orisaka, voice of Rukia Kuchiki.

It therefore expands the list of thick participants, forcing fans to have more and more hopes regarding the announcement of a new Bleach anime. If it were to be such a product, it will not be the Studio Pierrot to deal with it, therefore there may be a completely different anime from the previous one.

Saturday 21 March 2020 will be the moment of truth: at the BIRD BLUE STAGE the “BLEACH 20th Anniversary Project & Tite Kubo New Work Presentation ".

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

