Other announcements for The Promised Neverland: Demizu Posuka is still working on the series

Several months ago one of the series that has made a lot of talk about itself in the past four years ended on Weekly Shonen Jump: The Promised Neverland, written by Kaiu Shirai and drawn by Demizu Posuka. In chapter 181 we said goodbye to Grace Field’s orphans, but apparently that wasn’t the real end of their publishing adventure.

New projects for The Promised Neverland had already been announced. Between exhibitions, live action films, second season (which will inevitably be followed by a third) and much more, the franchise will live at least for the whole of 2021. A new special chapter will also arrive soon on MangaPlus, therefore free and available in both English and Spanish.

But precisely in the comments of Weekly Shonen Jump # 44, on which this special chapter will be published, Demizu Posuka let it slip that she is working on a new manuscript on the series. And by series we mean The Promised Neverland. Considering that the dedicated exhibition will arrive at the end of the year and that in January there will be the start with the second season, it is possible that the next story is made on purpose to promote these two events.

The manga has now ended a few months ago but its story is still continuing. Don’t miss our review of The Promised Neverland.