# OT2020: This is how this edition of Operation Triunfo started (of course, memes through)

January 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
Yesterday started this year's edition of Triumph operation. Ardua has been the absence of the format in 2019 for fans, but as social networks reflected through 'memes', the popular saying has become clear: 'the wait has been worth it'.

So, we met the 16 contestants of # OT2020, true talents with which the public was stunned. And the jury too, something they dropped during the gala several times. Nina, Natalia Jiménez, Javier Llano and Javier Portuguese 'Portu' agreed on what we all think when seeing the performances of the new 'students': it is the best 'Gala 0' of the history of the program.

In addition, something curious was felt in the environment: the boys and girls had lived together for several days prior to the start of the program and the bond they had created was noticeable. But what the audience did not know was that, so solid is said link, that the 18 applicants have made an equal tattoo: a pushpin and the word 'IVO', which Jesus (one of the – now – contestants) showed.

image

The pushpin tattoo and the word IVO taught by Jesus at Gala O.
The pushpin, he explained, is "because we had that password every time they called us from Gestmusic. We said the word 'pushpin' to know that the call was true. And the word IVO it is for a war cry: IVO, IVO, IVO, collective hug! "Roberto Leal, the presenter, laughed admitting that it was very original and that they might inspire the public to copy the 'scream'.

THE CONTESTORS OF # OT2020

Around 1 in the morning we knew who the 16 members of Operation Triunfo 2020. Adri and Valery stayed out, and these boys and girls are the ones who will hook us this year to the program.

We will be attentive this week to the 24-hour YouTube channel and looking forward to next Sunday to see the Gala 1, Here, there is a hitch!

