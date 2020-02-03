OT2020: The best of gala 3 of Operation Triunfo

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The most popular music program in our country is already taking shape. The students have been in the academy for almost a month and among them there is more complicity and companionship. As who says, 'the touch makes love', and if you have followed this week the 'talent show', you will have noticed even more aspects, ahem (#salseOT), although at bedtime they are still not respected (as they told during the night between laughs).

The gala 3 of OT 2020 It started with one of the songs of our adolescence: 'Besos', from El canto del loco. The evening began like this with a lot of rhythm and giving rise to what we were all waiting for: who would it be? expelled, Eli or Rafa? And the new Favourite? And the new ones nominees?

THE GALA 3 OPERATION TRIUMPH 2020

Before the kids started presenting the work of the week, Roberto Leal announced the privilege of Favourite: You could choose to have immunity before the jury or save another contestant to avoid being nominated.

The nominees of the night they interpreted their subjects: Rafa, 'Sentiment of Mahogany', of El Canijo de Jerez, and Eli, 'Mama Do (uh, oh, uh, oh)', of Pixie Lott, but unlike other galas, no They were the first to sing.

One of the momentazos of the night? The most anticipated performance: 'Miss', by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, for Anaju and Hugo, which left the audience literally freaking out.

The invited artists were Beret and Ainhoa ​​Arteta and, after the performances of the students, we met who left the academy (although not the percentage for which he left): Eli; to the favorite: Hugo, who decided to save himself, and the nominees: Anne, Nick, Maialen and Samantha. The latter was saved by teachers, and Anne by classmates.

From now on, we can save our favorite in the 'app'.

THE BEST 'MEMES' OF THE # OTGALA3

During the gala, also originated some of the 'tweets'more fun, and we stay with these while we wait to know what the songs will be that the children will sing next Sunday.