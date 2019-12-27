         'OT 2020' already has a release date on TVE: the talent show arrives next year with news

Share it:

After having dedicated these last months of the year to casting, TVE has finally announced the return date of one of its star talent show: 'Operación Triunfo' that It will arrive in its 2020 edition on January 12. Or, what is the same, just finish the Christmas hangover.

The first thing that catches the attention of the chosen date is that it is Sunday, day that traditionally dedicates La 1 to the cinema (Movie of the week). Thus we find a new change of program day. It won't be the only one since there are also news in cloister, jury and, as we said at the time, this year will not have to do with the organization of Eurovision.

Roberto Leal will be in charge again in receiving the 18 candidates (of the 30 of the final casting) who will participate in Gala 0, of which 16 will become part of the students of the Academy that will continue to be directed by Noemi Galera and Manu Guix.

The faculty will consist of regular faces along with some new ones: Mamen Márquez, Vicky Gómez, Joan Carles Capdevila, Laura Andrés and Andrea Vilallonga will be joined by Iván Labanda as the new Professor of Interpretation and Zahara in Musical Culture. Further, The jury is completely renewed with Nina, Natalia Jiménez, Javier Llano and Portu.

The truth is that personally I will continue to see the reality of La 1. Especially because I hope you learned of the errors and the controversies that splashed the 2018 edition and that did not know how to solve everything well.