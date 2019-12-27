Entertainment

         'OT 2020' already has a release date on TVE: the talent show arrives next year with news

December 27, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After having dedicated these last months of the year to casting, TVE has finally announced the return date of one of its star talent show: 'Operación Triunfo' that It will arrive in its 2020 edition on January 12. Or, what is the same, just finish the Christmas hangover.

The first thing that catches the attention of the chosen date is that it is Sunday, day that traditionally dedicates La 1 to the cinema (Movie of the week). Thus we find a new change of program day. It won't be the only one since there are also news in cloister, jury and, as we said at the time, this year will not have to do with the organization of Eurovision.


How a reality casting is done: thousands of candidates, psychologists and improvisations with a bra

Roberto Leal will be in charge again in receiving the 18 candidates (of the 30 of the final casting) who will participate in Gala 0, of which 16 will become part of the students of the Academy that will continue to be directed by Noemi Galera and Manu Guix.

READ:  Aracely Arambula boasts her sculptural figure in a fitted black dress

The faculty will consist of regular faces along with some new ones: Mamen Márquez, Vicky Gómez, Joan Carles Capdevila, Laura Andrés and Andrea Vilallonga will be joined by Iván Labanda as the new Professor of Interpretation and Zahara in Musical Culture. Further, The jury is completely renewed with Nina, Natalia Jiménez, Javier Llano and Portu.

The truth is that personally I will continue to see the reality of La 1. Especially because I hope you learned of the errors and the controversies that splashed the 2018 edition and that did not know how to solve everything well.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.