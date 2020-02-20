Osvaldo returns after four years retired and almost scores a goal of madness

Pablo Daniel Osvaldo, Argentine striker known here in Spain for his time at the Real Club Deportivo Espanyol, a team in which he scored 21 points in just over a year and a half, returned to action this weekend.

Daniel Osvaldo, years outside of professionalism, dedicated to Rock and Roll With only a few weeks of preparation, he returned against the best team on the continent and did this Talent and hierarchy are not bought or aged, they have or do not havepic.twitter.com/Q3unnNqYZJ – Maxi Pagani (@ MaxiPagani8) February 17, 2020

After four years without playing football, last January 3 Banfield announced the hiring of veteran footballer, which became international with the Italian national team.

And this weekend, in his debut against River Plate, Osvaldo was about to do one of the goals of the year after a great cut and with a shot from more than 40 meters that touched the crossbar.