Osvaldo returns after four years retired and almost scores a goal of madness

February 19, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Pablo Daniel Osvaldo, Argentine striker known here in Spain for his time at the Real Club Deportivo Espanyol, a team in which he scored 21 points in just over a year and a half, returned to action this weekend.

After four years without playing football, last January 3 Banfield announced the hiring of veteran footballer, which became international with the Italian national team.

And this weekend, in his debut against River Plate, Osvaldo was about to do one of the goals of the year after a great cut and with a shot from more than 40 meters that touched the crossbar.

