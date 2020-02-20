Oshibudo is now available on Yamato Animation, watch the first episode here

Share it:

The pilot of "has finally been releasedIf my favorite idol arrived at Budokan, I would die"(also known in the east as Oshibudo), the anime based on the work written by the mangaka Auri Hirao. The first episode, available for viewing at the top of the article, is available for courtesy of the Youtube channel Yamato Animation.

For those who do not know him, remember that Oshibudo tells the story of the young Eripyo, a girl obsessively in love with Maina, a very shy red-haired idol belonging to the Cham Jam group. After losing consciousness at one of his concerts, Eripyo realizes that he could even die if he sees her participate in the prestigious Budokan.

The original work is being serialized with 6 volumes available, material used by the children of 8bit – name of the animation studio already responsible for the realization of Vita da Slime – for the realization of a 12-episode anime adaptation. The first season debuted in Japan on January 9 and was broadcast in the west by Funimation, here in Italy it will instead be visible for free on the Yamato YouTube channel.

How about this premiere? Did you like it? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below. In case you missed the announcement then, we remind you that Yamato is currently broadcasting the highly anticipated fourth season of Haikyuu, so don't miss the opportunity to take a look at that too!