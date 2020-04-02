Oshi no Ko: the new manga from the authors of Kaguya-sama and Scum's Wish is coming!

Share it:

Aka Akasaka, the young mangaka born in 1988 famous for having created one of the best romcoms of the last decade, presented today Oshi no Ko, his new series to be released on April 23rd. Unlike what was done with Kaguya-sama: Love is War, however, this new manga will be made in collaboration with another incredible artist.

We are talking about I am Yokoyari, mind behind the exceptional Scum's Wish. Unlike Akasaka's great work, Scum's Wish deals with the theme of love in a more cynical, painful and cold way, insisting strongly on sexual desire and on the drama of unrequited love. An anime adaptation of 2017, consisting of 12 episodes and edited by Studio Lerche, has conquered the public thanks to the wonderful character design of the characters and a mature and harrowing story.

Oshi no Ko will focus on the adventures of a "incredibly beautiful protagonist engaged in the entertainment industry". According to Akasaka, the story will be told by"a completely innovative point of view".

Oshi no Ko will focus on the adventures of a "incredibly beautiful protagonist engaged in the entertainment industry". According to Akasaka, the story will be told by"a completely innovative point of view".

Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that the second season of the anime adaptation of Kaguya-sama: Love is War will debut next April 11 in Japan.