Oshi no Ko: the manga by the author of Kaguya-sama debuts with a double surprise for the fans

Three weeks ago we spoke to you for the first time about Oshi no Ko, the new manga by the author of Kaguya-sama: Love is War and the artist of the splendid Scum's Wish. On the occasion of the debut the two mangakas decided to make two small gifts to the fans: one contained in the first chapter and one shared a few hours ago by the artist I am Yokoyari.

Apparently, in fact, the first chapter of the work would have been welcomed extraordinarily positive in the West, with ratings between 8 and 10/10 on all the main information sites dedicated to manga. On Reddit the first chapter was welcomed with over 2000 upvotes and 300 comments in a few hours.

The first surprise is a quote from the long debut chapter (41 pages), in which the protagonist exclaims: "A lie is an exceptional form of love", indirectly paying homage to the great work of Aka Akasaka Kaguya-sama: Love is War. The second, much more tangible, is the fan art visible at the bottom in which Mengo Yokoyari (Scum's Wish) portrayed Chika Fujiwara.

And what do you think of it? Will you recover this manga in the future? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that the second season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War is currently on the air and has recorded one of the best anime debuts in recent years.