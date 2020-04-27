Entertainment

Oshi no Ko: the manga by the author of Kaguya-sama debuts with a double surprise for the fans

April 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Three weeks ago we spoke to you for the first time about Oshi no Ko, the new manga by the author of Kaguya-sama: Love is War and the artist of the splendid Scum's Wish. On the occasion of the debut the two mangakas decided to make two small gifts to the fans: one contained in the first chapter and one shared a few hours ago by the artist I am Yokoyari.

Apparently, in fact, the first chapter of the work would have been welcomed extraordinarily positive in the West, with ratings between 8 and 10/10 on all the main information sites dedicated to manga. On Reddit the first chapter was welcomed with over 2000 upvotes and 300 comments in a few hours.

The first surprise is a quote from the long debut chapter (41 pages), in which the protagonist exclaims: "A lie is an exceptional form of love", indirectly paying homage to the great work of Aka Akasaka Kaguya-sama: Love is War. The second, much more tangible, is the fan art visible at the bottom in which Mengo Yokoyari (Scum's Wish) portrayed Chika Fujiwara.

READ:  First wedding photos of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin with Her Beautiful Wedding Dress

And what do you think of it? Will you recover this manga in the future? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that the second season of Kaguya-sama: Love is War is currently on the air and has recorded one of the best anime debuts in recent years.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.