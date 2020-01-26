Oscar nominated films available on Netflix

It is an epic American gangster film of 2019, directed and produced by Martin Scorsese and written by Steven Zaillian, based on the biographical book "I heard you paint houses", starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.
It tells the story of Frank "El Irlándes" Sheeran (De Niro), a truck driver who becomes a hitman for the gangster Russell Bufalino (Pesci) and his criminal family, including his work for the powerful teamster Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).
Nominations received for the Oscar Awards:
- Best film.
- Best Director – Martin Scorsese.
- Best Supporting Actor – Joe Pesci.
- Best Secondary Actor – Al Pacino.
- Best Adapted Screenplay
- Better visual effects.
- Best Art Direction.
- Best Photography
- Best costume design.
