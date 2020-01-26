TV Shows

Oscar nominated films available on Netflix

January 26, 2020
Edie Perez
It is an epic American gangster film of 2019, directed and produced by Martin Scorsese and written by Steven Zaillian, based on the biographical book "I heard you paint houses", starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

It tells the story of Frank "El Irlándes" Sheeran (De Niro), a truck driver who becomes a hitman for the gangster Russell Bufalino (Pesci) and his criminal family, including his work for the powerful teamster Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).

Nominations received for the Oscar Awards:

  • Best film.
  • Best Director – Martin Scorsese.
  • Best Supporting Actor – Joe Pesci.
  • Best Secondary Actor – Al Pacino.
  • Best Adapted Screenplay
  • Better visual effects.
  • Best Art Direction.
  • Best Photography
  • Best costume design.

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

