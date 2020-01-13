         Óscar: 'Joker' is the most nominated comic adaptation in history and the first DC candidate for best film of the year

Share it:

Of the many surprises that the list of nominations for the 2020 Oscar Awards has left us, without a doubt one of the most striking is the sum of nominations that 'Joker' has accumulated. It is the most nominated film of the year, with 11 possible statuettes, Among those that stand out are the best actor (Joaquin Phoenix), best director (Todd Phillips) and best movie of 2019.

It is the second consecutive year that the Hollywood Academy includes a superhero comic film among the best productions of the year. In the 91st edition he made history 'Black Panther', which became the first comic adaptation that was a finalist to the most precious statuette of all. 'Joker' is now the second. But its 11 nominations represent a new record in the genre.

A curious detail related to this brand is that 'Joker' is the first adaptation of DC comics that gets the best film nomination. That is, Phillips has arrived where Christopher Nolan could not with his acclaimed trilogy of 'The Dark Knight'. Of course, this only reflects the criteria of the members of the Academy, which has changed over time, and so it must be understood.

DC 11 – Marvel 1

Finally, a funny anecdote: DC has won 11 Oscar nominations with its representative, 'Joker', while Marvel only adds 1, the one of 'Avengers: Endgame' in the category of better visual effects. Perhaps Martin Scorsese's words about the amusement parks that Marvel does have had something to do …

Recall that the 92nd edition of the Oscar Awards will be held on February 9 of 2020.