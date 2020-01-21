Oscar Isaac will star in The Big Machine

Share it:

Although we now have his face associated with Poe's, there is a Oscar Isaac beyond 'Star Wars'. What's more, his name is one of the most active right now in Hollywood. Among the new Star Wars star projects are the adaptation of 'Dune'by Denis Villeneuve and'The Card Counter', the work of Paul Schrader where Isaac will act alongside Tye Sheridan, Tiffany Haddish and Willem Dafoe. And now there is another one to add to the list.

Casualties of life, in 2015 we saw Isaac in the movie 'Ex-Machina', where he gave birth to Nathan, a brilliant and inaccessible president of a computer company that was working on bringing the life to life robot Ava (Alicia Vikander). And now it seems that he missed this title because his next project, according to THR, will be a feature film that will adapt the comic 'Ex-Machina'- chance? Actually the name is the only thing they have in common, because this story written by Brian K. Vaughan for DC and winner of two awards Eisner goes to other places. Obviously this adaptation of the comic can not take the same name because there is already a tape with that name, so the new film will have the title 'The great machine'.

READ: Chris Evans Releases Defending Jacob This April Oscar Isaac in ’Ex-Machine’ Netflix Like the comic, this tape that will be written by Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnelwill follow Mitchell Hundred, an engineer who acquires the ability to power control mechanical objects. However, his superhero career will end with the tragic events of September 11. Shortly after he ran for mayor of New York City. "Can the man who stopped the second plane on September 11 resist a new threat looming on the horizon? Or will he prove to be the last example of the corrupting nature of power?" advances the official synopsis of the comic. In the film Oscar Isaac will play the protagonist, Mitchell Hundred. He also acts as a producer. It is unknown that other faces will see in this adaptation, which also has no release date, at the moment. But we will continue informing of this new bet that advances fast of Legendary.

