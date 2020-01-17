 Oscar Isaac will star in and produce the Ex Machina movie

Share it:

The adaptation of the comic book Ex Machina by Brian K. Vaughan seems to be advancing at a rapid pace. After knowing the other day Legendary's intentions to make a comic book movie, after seizing his rights, now the news comes out that actor Oscar Isaac will be responsible for starring and producing the project.

We could see Isssac as the villain Apocalypse in "X-Men: Apocalypse", as Poe Dameron in the new Star Wars trilogy, and coincidences of life, also starred in the movie "Ex Machina", the 2014 film by the who chose to title this movie as “The Great Machine”.

The comics follow the story of Mitchell Hundred, a former superhero who becomes the mayor of New York City after 9/11. Hundred had the power to communicate with mechanical devices but the comic is less concerned with superheroes and more with issues of government and political leadership. Great Machine was the name of the character's superhero. The film will apparently follow a similar story, detailing "the problems Hundred faces as a politician and hero whose powers have a mysterious origin."

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter – Heat Vision