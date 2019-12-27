Oscar Isaac talks about the romance between Finn and Poe

Share it:

Star Wars has come to an end (at least, for now) with 'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker'. In this new trilogy, Rey was introduced as the protagonist, but also other characters such as Finn and Poe Dameron. The chemistry between the two actors and the approach between their characters caused thousands of fans to start fantasizing about a possible romance between them. Would Finn and Poe be the first openly gay couple in the galaxy? His shippeo even had a name: Stormpilot And, as the premiere of 'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker' approached, fans were increasingly convinced that we would finally see the characters together or, at least, more details of their relationship.

Oscar Isaac, in all his interviews, he has always opted for the romance between the two characters, but discovering that, finally, the film was for other courses, has been a great disappointment.

"I think a romance between the two could have been very interesting, showing a very advanced thought. Well, not even advanced, but current. A current love story, one that has not yet been explored. The dynamics between the two during one war and that could have marked that they fell in love with each other. I tried to 'push' a little in that direction, but Disney's 'bosses' were not prepared for it. "

These statements enliven the controversy over the censorship in Singapore of a kiss between two women at the end of the film, in addition to J.J. Abrams, who promised LGTBI representation, but "without making a lot of noise."