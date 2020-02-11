Entertainment

Oscar Chronicle 2020 via Instagram

February 10, 2020
Lisa Durant
one

America Ferrera

The actress showed off her dress and pregnancy in her personal account before going to the ceremony.

two

Salma Hayek showing her outfit

The Mexican posed to show off her dress for the ceremony.

3

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, showing off her suit

Julia Louis-Dreyfus showed her step by step stories.

4

Florence Pugh

Another who wanted to show his preparations from the first moment was the nominated for Supporting Actor.

5

Chalamet, asking what's going to be seen tonight

The young man uploaded a photo from his Los Angeles hotel.

6

Harley Quinn, the most romantic

Robbie uploaded picture of her and her partner. That was enough for the actress. Words are unnecessary.

7

Rian's detail

Rian Johnson wore twins at the gala, and through social networks. His mini Porgs were completely viral.

8

Larson posing

Brie Larson thus showed her spectacular dress chosen for the ceremony.

9

The flagship tribute of Banderas

The Spanish actor uploaded a video with several of his performances to his Instagram.

10

Natalie Portman, remembering good times

The actress uploaded a photo of when she won the coveted statuette nine years ago.

eleven

Mindy Kaling, broadcasting in detail

Another who did not want to leave his fans without news at all times.

12

Laura, proud of her family

Before going up to pick up her Oscar, Laura spent the moments before the gala with her loved ones.

13

Gad, 007

Emulating James Bond, Josh Gad shared his image with the phrase "Agitated … and scrambled."

14

Erivo, stories from the seat

The best actress nominee also spared no stories.

fifteen

Gal Gadot, broadcasting the performances

The Wonder Woman, along with Salma Hayek, showed the night's performances live.

16

Billie Eilish, warning from her stories

The singer showed her honor for singing at the ceremony at the emotional moment of In Memoriam. The young woman made a beautiful version of the song 'Yesterday'.

17

Alfie Allen, selfie from the seat

The 'jojo Rabbit' actor posed in selfie mode with his cast partner, Archie Yates.

18

Rebel, lucky woman

The actress ran into Brad in the backstage and of course … the moment had to be immortalized.

19

Ruffalo waving and posing with Dern

Mark Ruffalo congratulated his friend Laura Dern via Instagram with posed next to the prize.

twenty

Two who took the stage

Eminem wanted to take a snapshot with his "Uncle Elton", who congratulated him for the Best Song award.

twenty-one

Jane Fonda, the dress at the last minute

The person in charge of giving the grand prize of the night watched the ceremony with ease.

22

Sandra, proud

Of South Korean descent, Sandra Oh congratulated the team of 'Parasites'.

2. 3

Paulina Rubio goes to party

Just as the rest of the celebrities showed their outfit before the gala, the singer showed it before leaving for Elton John's party.

24

Gadot, in post Oscar mode

… and ready for the spree. That's how happy Wonder Woman was willing to go to celebrations after the gala.

25

Salma and Pe, sharing appetizer

Hayek uploaded this photo with her friend the Spanish actress. If they were hungry, it is what they have.

26

Charlize, grateful and sharing successes

The actress shared a photo in which she posed with the statuette that Kazu Hiro's team had won for Best Makeup and Hair for 'The scandal'.

