Oscar Chronicle 2020 via Instagram

one
America Ferrera
The actress showed off her dress and pregnancy in her personal account before going to the ceremony.
two
Salma Hayek showing her outfit
The Mexican posed to show off her dress for the ceremony.
3
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, showing off her suit
Julia Louis-Dreyfus showed her step by step stories.
4
Florence Pugh
Another who wanted to show his preparations from the first moment was the nominated for Supporting Actor.
5
Chalamet, asking what's going to be seen tonight
The young man uploaded a photo from his Los Angeles hotel.
6
Harley Quinn, the most romantic
Robbie uploaded picture of her and her partner. That was enough for the actress. Words are unnecessary.
7
Rian's detail
Rian Johnson wore twins at the gala, and through social networks. His mini Porgs were completely viral.
8
Larson posing
Brie Larson thus showed her spectacular dress chosen for the ceremony.
9
The flagship tribute of Banderas
The Spanish actor uploaded a video with several of his performances to his Instagram.
10
Natalie Portman, remembering good times
The actress uploaded a photo of when she won the coveted statuette nine years ago.
eleven
Mindy Kaling, broadcasting in detail
Another who did not want to leave his fans without news at all times.
12
Laura, proud of her family
Before going up to pick up her Oscar, Laura spent the moments before the gala with her loved ones.
13
Gad, 007
Emulating James Bond, Josh Gad shared his image with the phrase "Agitated … and scrambled."
14
Erivo, stories from the seat
The best actress nominee also spared no stories.
fifteen
Gal Gadot, broadcasting the performances
The Wonder Woman, along with Salma Hayek, showed the night's performances live.
16
Billie Eilish, warning from her stories
The singer showed her honor for singing at the ceremony at the emotional moment of In Memoriam. The young woman made a beautiful version of the song 'Yesterday'.
17
Alfie Allen, selfie from the seat
The 'jojo Rabbit' actor posed in selfie mode with his cast partner, Archie Yates.
18
Rebel, lucky woman
The actress ran into Brad in the backstage and of course … the moment had to be immortalized.
19
Ruffalo waving and posing with Dern
Mark Ruffalo congratulated his friend Laura Dern via Instagram with posed next to the prize.
twenty
Two who took the stage
Eminem wanted to take a snapshot with his "Uncle Elton", who congratulated him for the Best Song award.
twenty-one
Jane Fonda, the dress at the last minute
The person in charge of giving the grand prize of the night watched the ceremony with ease.
22
Sandra, proud
Of South Korean descent, Sandra Oh congratulated the team of 'Parasites'.
2. 3
Paulina Rubio goes to party
Just as the rest of the celebrities showed their outfit before the gala, the singer showed it before leaving for Elton John's party.
24
Gadot, in post Oscar mode
… and ready for the spree. That's how happy Wonder Woman was willing to go to celebrations after the gala.
25
Salma and Pe, sharing appetizer
Hayek uploaded this photo with her friend the Spanish actress. If they were hungry, it is what they have.
26
Charlize, grateful and sharing successes
The actress shared a photo in which she posed with the statuette that Kazu Hiro's team had won for Best Makeup and Hair for 'The scandal'.
