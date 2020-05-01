Óscar Chávez with his songs told his truths to the politicians

Share it:

Promesitas, La casita and La matanza de Tlatelolco are just some of the many songs with which Óscar Chávez raised his voice to tell his truths to Mexican politicians on more than one occasion.

Óscar Chávez was characterized by being a singer-songwriter who never feared telling the truth to many politicians about his actions somewhere in the history of Mexico and his life.

Óscar Chávez died this Thursday in Mexico City, allegedly due to the COVID-19 coronavirus and with his death a musical legend emerges.

Óscar Chávez, may he rest in peace. AP Photo



Chávez defended Zapatismo through his songs and never dedicated a topic to a particular politician. He criticized the political class with My country for sale.









My country is sold is an outrage, my country is sold and its oils and the holy bishops and with their oils, "says part of the lyrics of They see my country.

The Tlatelolco Massacre in Mexico City that occurred on October 2, 2018 inspired the artist to sing La Masacre de Tlatelolco, one of his most applauded in the concerts he gave live.

The betrayal of the bad government had not just ended and even the pin … of Toledo was shot. I'm leaving, I'm going to the wall, it already seems like I have a thorn in my heel, "says part of the lyrics of La Masacre de Tlatelolco.

And in other songs such as La libre opinion, he made reference to the fact that journalists are often victims of censorship and repression like Manuel Buendía.