Óscar Chávez dies after being hospitalized with symptoms of Covid-19

After being hospitalized yesterday with symptoms of coronavirus, the Mexican singer-songwriter Óscar Chávez, 85, died today at the ISSSTE Hospital 20 de Noviembre.

The Ministry of Culture was in charge of giving the news of the death through their social networks, where they regretted the death and highlighted his talent: "The Ministry of Culture and its institutions mourn the death of Óscar Chávez, representative of the trova and traditional Mexican music that with his work managed to portray the reality of Mexican society and give voice to just causes with his music. "

Through his Twitter account, his team announced that the one known as "El Caifán Mayor" was hospitalized for symptoms of Covid-19 and was under observation, promising his fans to keep them updated.

We report that, unfortunately, Master Oscar Chávez was admitted with symptoms of COVID-19 and is under observation. We will give news as we have news We appreciate the messages of support received – O.C.Office team – Óscar Chávez (@OscarChavezF)

About two hours ago, updates were received that the singer was stable and very well attended by hospital staff, waiting for the test to confirm that he was a carrier of the virus, however, he died before the results.

The Mtro. Chávez is stable and very well cared for by hospital staff. Testing for COVID-19 is still in progress. We appreciate again all the expressions of affection and support that you have had with him. – Óscar Chávez (@OscarChavezF)

Óscar Chávez immortalized songs like "A Chabuca Granda", "Macondo" and "My country is for sale". As an actor, he made himself known in the 1967 film "Los Caifanes", directed by Juan Ibáñez.

He was a singer and composer of Mexican origin, recognized for his songs of protest against the government and the new Mexican trova.







