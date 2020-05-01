TV Shows

Óscar Chávez dies after being hospitalized with symptoms of Covid-19

April 30, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
After being hospitalized yesterday with symptoms of coronavirus, the Mexican singer-songwriter Óscar Chávez, 85, died today at the ISSSTE Hospital 20 de Noviembre.

The Ministry of Culture was in charge of giving the news of the death through their social networks, where they regretted the death and highlighted his talent: "The Ministry of Culture and its institutions mourn the death of Óscar Chávez, representative of the trova and traditional Mexican music that with his work managed to portray the reality of Mexican society and give voice to just causes with his music. "

Through his Twitter account, his team announced that the one known as "El Caifán Mayor" was hospitalized for symptoms of Covid-19 and was under observation, promising his fans to keep them updated.



About two hours ago, updates were received that the singer was stable and very well attended by hospital staff, waiting for the test to confirm that he was a carrier of the virus, however, he died before the results.



Óscar Chávez immortalized songs like "A Chabuca Granda", "Macondo" and "My country is for sale". As an actor, he made himself known in the 1967 film "Los Caifanes", directed by Juan Ibáñez.

He was a singer and composer of Mexican origin, recognized for his songs of protest against the government and the new Mexican trova.




