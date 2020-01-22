Óscar Casas will participate in 'Xtremo', the new 'thriller' of Netflix

Share it:

The success of Mario Casas is incontestable and it seems that his Brother Oscar Casas Follow the same path. After his tender interpretation in 'Instinct', fiction of Movistar + in which he gave life to José, a boy with autism, faces a new film project. Óscar Casas will participate in 'Xtremo', the movie that Netflix prepares and that is headed by martial arts expert Teo García. This production is an action thriller written by Iván Ledesma and based on a story by Teo and Genaro Rodríguez himself. "'Xtremo transports a little-exploited genre in Spanish-speaking films to Barcelona. A film of action without rest, with a spectacular cast that brings together internationally renowned actors with new talents and a high-level technical team that brings a new style to our cinema, "says director Daniel Benmayor.

This will be 'Xtremo', the new Oscar Casas movie for Netflix

The filming of 'Xtremo', this new Netflix movie, lasted seven intense weeks in which Óscar Casas he left the skin next to his companions of distribution: Andrea Duro, our dear Yoli from 'Physics or Chemistry', Óscar Jaenada ('Luis Miguel'), Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Alberto Jo Lee, Luis Zahera Y Juan Diego. What will this tape count? Max is thirsty for revenge after his brother Lucero betrayed his family, killing his father and son and leaving him almost dead. From that moment on, he plans a plan that falls apart when the killer's men end up with Leo's family, a teenage boy who is under his protection. Anger will make Max face his enemies until he reaches his target. In search of some more detail, we have gone to IOscar Casas's chart, but without luck, so, for now, we must wait to learn more about his character or the premiere of 'Xtremo', whose date is yet to be confirmed.