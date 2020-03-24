Oscar 2021: pool of nominees for Best Film

Share it:

Despite the fact that we still have the recent victory of 'Parasites' at the 2020 Oscars gala, it is high time to do the pool for the possible nominees for Best Film at the future Academy Awards gala in 2021.

Best film

'Give 5 Bloods'

Getty Images

The new Spike Lee movie, which will feature Chadwick Boseman at the helm, to tell the story of four Vietnam fighters returning to the front in search of treasure.

'El padre'

Sony pictures

Adaptation of the theater play by the Parisian Florian Zeller on the problems of a father and his daughter, with Anthony Hopkins and Oliva Colman.

'The French Dispatch'

New from Wes Anderson, with a dream cast (Bill Murray, Saorsie Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, Benicio del Toro …), tells us the story of the invented newspaper The French Dispatch.

'Hillbilly Elegy'

Getty Images

Ron Howard could return to the awards race (we know that the Academy likes the good of Howard) with a story of three generations of women, who always give such good results at the awards. This story will feature Amy Adams, the eternal nominee, and Glenn Close (another eternal nominee) as protagonists.

'Mank'

Getty Images

David Fincher is back. And this time with Netflix. And the strongest of all: to tell us the ins and outs of one of the undisputed masterpieces of cinema: 'Citizen Kane'. And who will be in charge of the cast? Gary Oldman.

'News of the world'

Tom Hanks is going to be in the soup this year. The 'News of the world', directed by Paul Greengrass and about the American Civil War, is pending release and the next film in our pool.

Greyhound

Another Tom Hanks war drama, recounting the early days of America's involvement in World War II, when an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by Commander Ernest Krause, crosses the North Atlantic while chased by submarines. Germans.

'West Side Story'

Amblin The remake that nobody wanted but which we see with better eyes, especially for having Steven spielberg behind, in his first foray into the musical genre. 'Dune' The new adaptation of the famous novel by Frank Herbert will be directed this time by visionary director Denis Villeneuve, with a cast that includes Javier Bardem, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac… endless names to tell us the story of Paul Atreides, an heir to the throne of the distant planet of Arrakis. 'Next Goal Wins' Getty Images The new of Taika Waititi It will star Michael Fassbender, who will play a soccer coach who manages to qualify the Samoa team for the World Cup. 'Nightmare Alley' Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe… are just a sample of the names that Guillermo del Toro has trusted for his return to the cinema, telling the story of a con man who tries to get money from everyone with the help of a psychiatrist. 'Tenet' New from Christopher Nolan. Not even Michael Caine, one of the protagonists, knows what the movie is about. So we leave the mystery … 'Trial of the Chicago 7' Cross stories with Aaron Sorkin behind the pen, and with Michael Keaton as cast leader. It doesn't sound bad, does it? And above all about real events from a famous Chicago uprising in the 1980s during a Democratic Party convention! I mean, Aaron Sorkin and politics. What more do we want? 'Ammonite' Neon The story of a lesbian romance between Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in the 19th century. This film is going to raise more than one eyebrow among the most conservative academics. 'Good Morning, Midnight' George Clooney's new film will have Netflix's support behind to tell the story of a scientist who works in the Arctic and who tries to avoid the time trial of the return of a team of astronauts to Earth due to a cataclysm.

