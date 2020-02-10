Oscar 2020: 'Toy Story 4' wins

Share it:

The 92nd Hollywood Academy Awards Gala (Oscar for friends) has marked the return of one of the great sagas of cinema in recent years, and we are not talking about 'Star Wars', but about 'Toy Story'. The first part captivated us 25 years ago (remember that it premiered in 1994 in our country) and Pixar has allowed us to grow in parallel to the characters throughout the saga: 'Toy Story 2' was our teenage time; 'Toy Story 3' our university … and then 'Toy Story 4' arrived, thanks to which we asked ourselves what the true objective of our life is. Who would say that some dolls were going to be so deep! Truth?

'toy Story 3'is one of the best rated animated films of the last decades, and shares the honor of being the only animated film in the Oscar-nominated history for Best Film alongside' Beauty and the Beast 'and' UP ' . 'Toy Story 4' has not achieved this honor, but it has been able to continue what started 'Toy Story 3': win the Oscar for Best Animated Film, with a story that goes straight to the heart, and talks about returning to your roots and letting go.

'Toy Story 4'

Woody has always been clear about his work in the world and his priority: caring for his owner, either Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds Forky, a new, self-made toy, to her room, she starts a new adventure that will help old and new friends teach Woody how great the world can be for a toy.