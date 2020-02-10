Entertainment

         Óscar 2020: 'Toy Story 4' is the best animated film of the year

February 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

One of the most open categories of the Oscar 2020 was that of best animated film of the year. The comeback of 'Klaus' invited to think of a historic triumph for Spanish cinema, but finally Pixar has imposed itself with 'Toy Story 4'.

The most successful saga

The saga seemed closed with 'Toy Story 3', but Pixar showed that the universe of these toys still gave more of itself by focusing its fourth adventure on Woody and the reunion with his beloved Bo Peep.


The 29 best animated films in history

With this victory, the 'Toy Story' franchise is the first to be able to repeat the triumph in the category of best animated film of the year, also restoring the tyranny of Pixar and Disney after the much deserved triumph last year of 'Spider-Man: A new universe '.

Storyy

They have run out of 'Klaus' prize, 'How to train your dragon 3', 'Where is my body?' and the winner of the Golden Globe 'Mr. Link, the lost origin '.

READ:  Amazon Prime Video wants you to see all the episodes of 'Los Serrano' again

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.