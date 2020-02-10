         Óscar 2020: 'Toy Story 4' is the best animated film of the year

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the most open categories of the Oscar 2020 was that of best animated film of the year. The comeback of 'Klaus' invited to think of a historic triumph for Spanish cinema, but finally Pixar has imposed itself with 'Toy Story 4'.

The most successful saga

The saga seemed closed with 'Toy Story 3', but Pixar showed that the universe of these toys still gave more of itself by focusing its fourth adventure on Woody and the reunion with his beloved Bo Peep.

With this victory, the 'Toy Story' franchise is the first to be able to repeat the triumph in the category of best animated film of the year, also restoring the tyranny of Pixar and Disney after the much deserved triumph last year of 'Spider-Man: A new universe '.

They have run out of 'Klaus' prize, 'How to train your dragon 3', 'Where is my body?' and the winner of the Golden Globe 'Mr. Link, the lost origin '.